Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,194,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 1,766,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 663.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVDCF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $13.50 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.87.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

