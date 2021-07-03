Gatechain Token Market Cap Hits $45.63 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on exchanges. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.96 or 0.00756806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.72 or 0.07701274 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling Gatechain Token

