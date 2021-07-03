Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE NEV opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.