Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE NEV opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.