Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE JPT opened at $25.09 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81.

