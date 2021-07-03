Richelieu Hardware (RCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$297.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.30 million.

TSE:RCH opened at C$39.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.10. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$28.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total value of C$1,736,139.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at C$178,153,962.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,583.

Several brokerages have commented on RCH. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

