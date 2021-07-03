Nuveen Senior Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NSL stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $66,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

