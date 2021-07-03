BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after buying an additional 1,055,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $118.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

