TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $21,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.08.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

