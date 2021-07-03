TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,610 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $25,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. CWM LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.