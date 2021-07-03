TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 195.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Chemed worth $28,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE CHE opened at $485.71 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

