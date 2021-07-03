Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,411 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $27,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 267,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Colfax by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

