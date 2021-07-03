TD Asset Management Inc. Has $26.40 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

