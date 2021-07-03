Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after buying an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $58,987,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

