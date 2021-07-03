Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,494 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Genuine Parts worth $97,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 54,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.48. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.