Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 830.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $101.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

