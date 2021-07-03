Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $85.43

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

