The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $76.84

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$76.84 and traded as high as C$86.90. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$85.73, with a volume of 128,527 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSG. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,720. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Insiders have sold 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762 over the last three months.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

