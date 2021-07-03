The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $76.84

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$76.84 and traded as high as C$86.90. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$85.73, with a volume of 128,527 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on DSG. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.99.
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,720. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Insiders have sold 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762 over the last three months.
About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
