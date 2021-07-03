Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$134.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$134.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

RY stock opened at C$126.03 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.55 and a 12 month high of C$128.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$123.38. The stock has a market cap of C$179.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Insiders sold 17,653 shares of company stock worth $2,149,231 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

