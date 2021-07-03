Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,642 ($34.52). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,610 ($34.10), with a volume of 83,163 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,635.65. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

