International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 732.27 ($9.57). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.56), with a volume of 179,594 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 723.86. The stock has a market cap of £301.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

