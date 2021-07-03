The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,879.50 ($24.56). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,865 ($24.37), with a volume of 257,393 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,644.38 ($21.48).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,895.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a PE ratio of -32.68.

In other The Weir Group news, insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total value of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31). Also, insider Clare Chapman bought 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

About The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.