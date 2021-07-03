CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.26. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 57,400 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWX shares. CIBC lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.92. The company has a market cap of C$22.52 million and a P/E ratio of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$519.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$467.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

