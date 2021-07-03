Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €244.70 ($287.88). Linde shares last traded at €243.35 ($286.29), with a volume of 822,296 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €258.52 ($304.14).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €243.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

