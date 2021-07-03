Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.10. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 7,321 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

