Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.82. Unico American shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 2,949 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.67.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 44.51% and a negative net margin of 51.14%.

In other Unico American news, insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $46,705.50. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unico American Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

