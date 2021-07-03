Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC)

NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NextGen Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. NextGen Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.00.
NextGen Acquisition Company Profile
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.