Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC)

NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NextGen Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. NextGen Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $23,648,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,464,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,384,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextGen Acquisition by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 1,159,506 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

