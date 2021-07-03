Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$39.30. Empire shares last traded at C$39.10, with a volume of 975,910 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMP.A shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

