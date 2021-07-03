Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $93.08. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $92.55, with a volume of 55,818 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

