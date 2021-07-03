LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 144.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

LTC stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

