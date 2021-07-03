LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.
LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 144.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.
LTC stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.97.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
