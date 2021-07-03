Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 62.03 ($0.81). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 60.28 ($0.79), with a volume of 8,322,519 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLW shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £858.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.55.

In related news, insider Les Wood acquired 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £456.30 ($596.16). Also, insider Mitch Ingram purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($38,541.94).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

