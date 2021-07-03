UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 119,564 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,564 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of AmerisourceBergen worth $106,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

