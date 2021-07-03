Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Rollins worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE ROL opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

