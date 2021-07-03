Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,600 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

VNQI stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

