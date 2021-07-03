PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PMF opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

