PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE:PMF opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $15.10.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
