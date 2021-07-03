Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of VKI opened at $12.38 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.