Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ceapro stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

