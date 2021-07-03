Phantasma Energy Trading Down 0.7% This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $929,455.93 and approximately $2,735.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00132921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00169802 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,548.46 or 0.99333154 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

