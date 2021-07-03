HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. HOQU has a market capitalization of $389,270.03 and approximately $905,712.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00053471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00017950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.82 or 0.00758536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.80 or 0.07713531 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

