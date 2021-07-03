BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

