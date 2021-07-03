BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
