BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $13.01 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
