BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

