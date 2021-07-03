BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
