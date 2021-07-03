BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:FRA opened at $13.34 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
Further Reading: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.