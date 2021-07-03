BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.34 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

