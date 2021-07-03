BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:MFL opened at $14.83 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile
