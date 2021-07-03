Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
