Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Etsy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Etsy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $197.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,078 shares of company stock worth $12,681,676 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.