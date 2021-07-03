Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH opened at $42.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.