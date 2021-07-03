Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 12,500 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

