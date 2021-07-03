Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 202.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.