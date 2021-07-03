APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 55,546 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55,546 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $56,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $151,974,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

LH stock opened at $277.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

