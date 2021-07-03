Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

NYSE:OR opened at $14.00 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

